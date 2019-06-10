Two-time paralympic gold medalist and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit athlete Brenna Huckaby is officially a married woman!

The snowbarder married her longtime boyfriend, Tristan Clegg, in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony at Looking Glass Arch in Utah this past weekend. The couple lives in Salt Lake City with three-year-old daughter Lilah. Brenna and Tristian have been together for over five years.

"There are millions of things I could say about yesterday but ultimately all I can say is thank you," Brenna wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to all of our friends and family who made the trip to celebrate. Thank you to countless family and friends who did yard work, set up, torn down, and made sure the day was perfect. Thank you to my parents for being the machine behind the machine making sure I could have the wedding of my dreams...

"Thank you to Tristan to working his butt off so the day was gorgeous and for loving me unconditionally," she continued.

Brenna made her SI Swimsuit debut last year, making headlines as the first amputee to appear on the pages of our magazine. She also made her Paralympic Winter Games debut in PyeongChagne in 2018, where she won gold in both snowboardcross and banked slalom. Brenna took home an ESPY for Best Female with a Disability.

Congrats to the happy couple!

See all of Brenna's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

