It's official — SI Swimsuit model Hunter McGrady is a married woman! The blonde beauty wed her 43-year-old partner, Brian Keys, in a gorgeous, romantic ceremony in Moorpark, California, over the weekend.

"In a room full of people, my eyes will always find you," Hunter captioned a photo of the happy couple on Instagram. "06.16.19 and forever babe. Special thanks to the most spectacular team who made my dream day possible.

"More photos to come," she continued. "I am in complete and utter bliss. This day couldn’t have been made possible without the vendors below. Thank you for making our wedding everything we dreamt of and more. Cannot wait to share more photos from this incredible day! To be with all of our loved ones under one roof was the most special thing in the world."

Hunter rocked not one but two custom dresses from Watters. The bride chose a lacy, romantic number for the intimate ceremony, while opting for an old-school glam gown for the reception. Her now-husband complimented her look in a perfectly-tailored gray suit.

“For me, being plus-sized, it was really hard to find any kind of wedding dress that I felt like myself in,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m not ashamed of my body, and I wanted something that was really tight-fitting and shows off my curves.”

Guests included fellow-SI Swimsuit star Aly Raisman and actress and childhood-friend Hailee Steinfeld.

We can't wait to see more photos from the day! Congrats to Hunter and Brian!

See all of Hunter's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

