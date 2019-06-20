Ain't no mantra like an Ashley Graham mantra!

The curvy model turned body activist, TV presenter, fashion designer, and beyond appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, a feel-good morning show segment hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. She sat down with Jenna to discuss landing the cover of her "beauty Bible," Allure, where she shared in the cover story her feelings about being comfortable in her skin and no longer allowing anyone to dictacte who she is.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model revealed that it took years for her to believe in her own beauty and embody the woman she wanted to be. She would repeat her mantra and affirmations to herself in the mirror for years before she really began to feel it was true.

"I am bold. I am brilliant. And I am beautiful. I am worthy of all."

Josie Clough

Ashley also explained that it's important to her to share feedback on photoshoots with photographers, so that she can ensure that things like stretch marks aren't retouched out.

"If we got to see more [strech marks] growing up, don't you feel like you would've been more comfortable in your own skin?", she asked Jenna.

In her Allure cover story, Ashley also opened up about realizing her own power once she found her voice.

"My body has always been treated as a thing and not mine," she told the magazine's executive beauty editor. "You’re the sexy girl. You’re the naked girl. Men are going to idolize your hourglass figure.

"It was always about what others thought about my body, until I gained a voice," she continued. "Now I get to tell people what I think of my body."

YES, QUEEN!

