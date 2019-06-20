It's the news you've all been waiting for! SI Swimsuit open casting calls continue next month in Miami and we want to see you there!

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is headed back to Miami, and for a second year in a row, we will be hosting an in-person, open casting call at the W South Beach.

No invitation needed — just show up to the open casting call, ready to impress! For established models coming, please bring a book or comp card with you, but don't worry if you're new to the modeling game — we want to meet you, too! Attendees of the open casting call should come July12th to the W South Beach, entering through the 2201 Collins Ave. entrance. The line can begin forming at 5am. Meetings with the SI Swimsuit team will begin at 8am. Follow signs to check in for the casting.

For those joining us in Miami, plan to keep your schedule flexible! If invited to the callback through a digital #SISwimSearch submission or the open casting call, you will potentially need to be available July 12, 13 and 14 to participate in this casting opportunity.

Please note if you were selected to move forward in the open casting call process at our On Location event in May or via Instagram, you will receive an email from siswimsuitcastings.com with more information on next steps.

All applicants must be 18+ and eligible to work in the U.S. and shall be responsible for all of their own travel arrangements and costs in connection with the open casting call, and, if invited, the call back. By uploading a video to Instagram, using the designated tags, and emailing the link, you represent that you have, and grant to Sports Illustrated, the worldwide perpetual rights to use and authorize others to use the video in all media for all purposes. Those online applicants being invited to the call back will be contacted by direct message on Instagram or via email. Please do not reach out for feedback or comments regarding your application.

Applicants’ participation may be conditioned on acceptance of certain Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search terms and conditions, which will be presented on arrival in Miami.