Oops, Nina Agdal did it again! Everyone's favorite Danish babe is on vacation at home in Denmark, and her latest Instagram post suggests she may not have packed enough clothes for her stay.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model shared a jaw-dropping photo to Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing her gorgeous figure, nude, in what appears to be the middle of a field.

"True fun fact.", Nina captioned the image. "My mom asked me if I wanted a shirt for this picture."

This isn't the first time Nina has opted to go sans clothes while on vacation. The beautiful brunette also shared images from her holiday trip to Turks & Caicos with boyfriend Jack Brinkley Cook, son of fellow SI Swimsuit legend Christie Brinkley.

And she previously awed fans with a nude image of her in the woods on yet another getaway with her beau.

"When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do," Nina wrote alongside that unforgettable photo.

Let's give it up to Jack for being Nina's inspiration and the ultimate Instagram boyfriend!

See some of Nina's most iconic moments in SI Swimsuit:

