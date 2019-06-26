Nina Agdal Might Have Forgotten to Pack Enough Clothes For Her Latest Vacation

By Kelsey Hendrix
June 26, 2019

Oops, Nina Agdal did it again! Everyone's favorite Danish babe is on vacation at home in Denmark, and her latest Instagram post suggests she may not have packed enough clothes for her stay. 

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model shared a jaw-dropping photo to Instagram on Tuesday, showcasing her gorgeous figure, nude, in what appears to be the middle of a field. 

"True fun fact.", Nina captioned the image. "My mom asked me if I wanted a shirt for this picture."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

True fun fact. My mom asked me if I wanted a shirt for this picture.

A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal) on

This isn't the first time Nina has opted to go sans clothes while on vacation. The beautiful brunette also shared images from her holiday trip to Turks & Caicos with boyfriend Jack Brinkley Cook, son of fellow SI Swimsuit legend Christie Brinkley

And she previously awed fans with a nude image of her in the woods on yet another getaway with her beau.

"When the light and your boyfriend are cute, you gotta do what you gotta do," Nina wrote alongside that unforgettable photo.

Let's give it up to Jack for being Nina's inspiration and the ultimate Instagram boyfriend! 

See some of Nina's most iconic moments in SI Swimsuit:

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Cosabella.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Cosabella.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari/SI
1 of 25
Nina Agdal's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015

