After a year of searching for the next great Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star, the wait is finally over. Brooks Nader is the winner of the first-ever, in-person #SISwimSearch open casting call and will return as a rookie for SI Swimsuit 2020.

Brooks attended the open casting call in Miami last year and earned her way to the final six out of over 10,000 Instagram and in-person applicants. The final six women of the model search journey traveled to Paradise Island, The Bahamas, back in February to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for a spread in the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue.

The Baton Rouge native joins the ranks of fellow model search winners like Camille Kostek, Haley Kalil, Anne de Paula and Mia Kang. Brooks is the eldest of three sisters, who loving call her "Brooksie," and grew up riding horses, making gumbo and playing sports. After high school, Brooks attended The University of Tulane, where she planned to pursue a degree in finance, before signing a modeling contract and moving to the Big Apple to pursue her dream of landing a spread in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Yu Tsai

Today that dream is realized as Brooks can now count down the days to her SI Swimsuit 2020 shoot. Be sure to watch the video above to see the sweet moment when the SI Swimsuit crew, with the help of Brooks' team at New York Models, surprised the brunette beauty with the news that would change her life forever. Grab the tissues — you've been warned!

Welcome, officially, to the SI Swimsuit family, Brooks!

On July 12 and 13, Brooks will be joining the SI Swimsuit team and fellow SI Swimsuit models in Miami for this year's in-person open casting call at the W South Beach. The open casting call provides an opportunity for both new and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team. Models from this year’s SI Swimsuit issue will be mentoring, interviewing and deliberating with the model search contestants to help them throughout the process. All model search contestants joining the SI Swimsuit team in Miami should keep their schedules open as they will potentially need to be available July 12, 13 and 14 to participate in the casting opportunity.

