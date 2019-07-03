Here’s Why We're Already Obsessed With Model Search Winner Brooks Nader

We can't get enough of this SI Swimsuit 2020 rookie!

By Xandria James
July 04, 2019

Have you heard the news?! Our girl Brooks Nader is the winner of our first-ever, in-person open casting call, which means she’ll be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020!

We couldn’t be more excited about this new edition to the family! There’s so much to love about Brooks! This brunette beauty with a Louisiana flare knows how to take a stunning photo and has the personality to match!

It’s hard to believe that Brooks is so new to the modeling game, but we know great things are in store for this rookie! If you haven’t already gotten to know her, now’s your chance! Here are five GIFs that perfectly explain why Brooks has already stolen our hearts!

1. Her surprised face is SO adorable.

2. She GLOWS at golden hour.

3. She’s a total goofball.

4. She makes subway rides entertaining.

5. The camera absolutely LOVES her.

See all of Brooks’ gorgeous model search photos:

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tavik. Bodychain by LUVAJ.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader and Jessica Aidi were photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuits by TeenyB Bikini Couture.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Tavik. Bodychain by LUVAJ.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Brooks Nader and Jessica Aidi were photographed by Yu Tsai on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Swimsuits by TeenyB Bikini Couture.</p>

1 of 25
Brooks Nader 2019: Paradise Island

