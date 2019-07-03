Have you heard the news?! Our girl Brooks Nader is the winner of our first-ever, in-person open casting call, which means she’ll be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020!

We couldn’t be more excited about this new edition to the family! There’s so much to love about Brooks! This brunette beauty with a Louisiana flare knows how to take a stunning photo and has the personality to match!

It’s hard to believe that Brooks is so new to the modeling game, but we know great things are in store for this rookie! If you haven’t already gotten to know her, now’s your chance! Here are five GIFs that perfectly explain why Brooks has already stolen our hearts!

1. Her surprised face is SO adorable.

2. She GLOWS at golden hour.

3. She’s a total goofball.

4. She makes subway rides entertaining.

5. The camera absolutely LOVES her.

See all of Brooks’ gorgeous model search photos:

