After securing their second straight World Cup championship with a 2-0 victory against the Netherlands, United States Women's National Team captains Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have landed the cover of Sports Illustrated! The win marks the fourth World Cup title for the USWNT.

The two captions were featured in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, along with USWNT defenders Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper. The soccer stars shot their spread on the beautiful island of St. Lucia with photographer Ben Watts, with Alex landing one of this year’s three covers.





Cover Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The team has made headlines this year not only for their continued success, but for their battle for women's equality in the soccer world and beyond. In March, the team came together to file a lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation on the basis of gender discrimination and have continued to be vocal about the issue.

“Obviously, we would love to not be in this fight,” Megan told SI Swimsuit. “We would love to not have to file this lawsuit and not have to engage in this, but that’s just not what’s happening.”

Following Sunday's win Megan told SI’s Grant Wahl that FIFA president Gianni Infantino would “like to have a conversation” with her about his plans to invest more into the women’s game.

Even in celebration, this team still has their eyes on progress. We couldn’t be more proud of these champs!

See Alex, Megan, Crystal, and Abby in St. Lucia: