Meet This Year’s #SISwimSearch Sweet 17!

A group so sweet, 16 just wasn’t enough! So many incredible women auditioned for this year’s annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting call, narrowing things down was no easy task. But after some tough deliberations, we were thrilled to find such a diverse, empowering, and strong group of women to reperesent SI Swimsuit in our #SISwimSearch fashion show in Miami at W South Beach.

To say these ladies rocked that runway is an understatement. Along with several current SI Swimsuit models, they proved that beauty is SO much more than skin deep. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of women and we cannot wait to continue this journey with them. So without further ado, we introduce you to the Sweet 17! Trust us, you’re going to want to get to know them.

Name: Ariadna Gutierrez

Age: 25

Country: Colombia

Name: Florinda Estrada

Age: 29

Hometown: Monroe, NY

Name: Miki Hamano

Age: 28

Hometown: Hokkaido, Japan

Name: Jamea Lynne Byrd

Age: 20

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Name: Clarissa Bowers

Age: 21

Hometown: Umatilla, FL

Name: Brielle Anyea

Age: 24

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Name: Hyunjoo Hwang

Age: 27

Hometown: Seoul, South Korea

Name: Soraya, Yd

Age: 31

Hometown: New York, NY

Name: Kathy Marie Jacobs

Age: 55

Hometown: Calabasas, CA

Name: Christie Valdiserri

Age: 25

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Name: Katina Taylor

Age: 43

Hometown: Pampa, Texas

Name: Salina Jade Breer

Age: 24

Hometown: Concord, NH

Name: Tanaye White

Hometown: Southington, CT

Name: Djaniel Carter

Age: 24

Hometown: Mesa, AZ

Name: Ashley Alexiss Smith

Age: 28

Hometown: Boston, MA

Name: Courtney Lynne Smits

Age: 23

Hometown: Woodbridge, VA

Name: Nour Guiga