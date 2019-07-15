Meet This Year’s #SISwimSearch Sweet 17!

Meet the ladies who will be moving on to the next round of this year's #SISwimSearch!
A group so sweet, 16 just wasn’t enough! So many incredible women auditioned for this year’s annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit open casting call, narrowing things down was no easy task. But after some tough deliberations, we were thrilled to find such a diverse, empowering, and strong group of women to reperesent SI Swimsuit in our #SISwimSearch fashion show in Miami at W South Beach.
To say these ladies rocked that runway is an understatement. Along with several current SI Swimsuit models, they proved that beauty is SO much more than skin deep. We couldn’t have asked for a better group of women and we cannot wait to continue this journey with them. So without further ado, we introduce you to the Sweet 17! Trust us, you’re going to want to get to know them.
Name: Ariadna Gutierrez
Age: 25
Country: Colombia
Name: Florinda Estrada
Age: 29
Hometown: Monroe, NY
Name: Miki Hamano
Age: 28
Hometown: Hokkaido, Japan
Name: Jamea Lynne Byrd
Age: 20
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Name: Clarissa Bowers
Age: 21
Hometown: Umatilla, FL
Name: Brielle Anyea
Age: 24
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Name: Hyunjoo Hwang
Age: 27
Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
Name: Soraya, Yd
Age: 31
Hometown: New York, NY
Name: Kathy Marie Jacobs
Age: 55
Hometown: Calabasas, CA
Name: Christie Valdiserri
Age: 25
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
Name: Katina Taylor
Age: 43
Hometown: Pampa, Texas
Name: Salina Jade Breer
Age: 24
Hometown: Concord, NH
Name: Tanaye White
Hometown: Southington, CT
Name: Djaniel Carter
Age: 24
Hometown: Mesa, AZ
Name: Ashley Alexiss Smith
Age: 28
Hometown: Boston, MA
Name: Courtney Lynne Smits
Age: 23
Hometown: Woodbridge, VA
Name: Nour Guiga