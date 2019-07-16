This year's model search finalists just rocked the runway at Miami Swim Week, and now they've already caught the eye of one of SI Swimsuit's most iconic names.

Get excited, because the women of the #SISwimSearch Sweet 17 will have the opportunity to work with Kate Upton and her Strong4Me fitness brand!

"Strong4Me is the workout for busy women on the go," according to the Kate's bio on the brand website. "Created by Kate Upton and her personal trainer, Ben Bruno, to help women of any fitness level build strength and confidence so they can be strong for their lives. Strong4Me fits into busy schedules and was created to provide sustainable lifestyle changes that keep you energized, motivated and balanced — no matter how hectic your day-to-day becomes.

"Creating a healthy lifestyle takes time and motivation," she explains. "Strong4Me gives you the tools to build a foundation of healthful living that you can continue to customize and adjust to compliment your lifestyle."

We can't wait to see how the gorgeous women of this year's model search competition use Strong4Me to continue building up their strength and confidence. Congrats again, ladies!

See photos from our 2019 Miami Swim Week Runway Show at W South Beach:

