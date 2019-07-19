Our girls Serena Williams and Lindsey Vonn know a thing or two about style, which is why it comes as no surprise that these legendary athletes were named to this year’s Sports Illustrated's Fashionable 50 list. As if crushing it in their respective sports wasn’t enough, these ladies consistently slay the outfit game. Talk about major closet envy.

The tennis queen herself was even named the “most fashionable” athlete of the year, landing the cover of the magazine.

“I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court—to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend,” Serena told SI. “I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce.”

As for Lindsey, SI describes her style as the perfect mix of elegant and edgy, and we couldn’t agree more!

So, what are our favorite looks from Serena and Lindsey? We happen to think these ladies look pretty great rocking some beachwear...but we may be a little biased!

See all of Lindsey’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

