It's the news you've all been waiting for! Without further ado, your 2019 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year is Jasmine Sanders!

"The thing about Jasmine is that there is an instant connection to her when you meet her," said SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. "Regardless of if it is in person or at an event or across all of the SI Swimsuits platforms, you are immediately drawn to her. She is the most warm and authentic human being.

"The beauty inside matches the beauty outside," she continued. "Jasmine's professional dedication is impressive as well. She shows up for this brand in an EXEMPLARY fashion. She takes being a part of the SI Swimsuit franchise very seriously. She is effortlessly chic, whip smart, humble, engaging and a pleasure to be around. Her participation makes this brand better, and I couldn’t be happier to name her our 2019 Rookie of the Year!"

James Macari

Also known on Instagram as Golden Barbie, Jasmine was born in Germany and raised in South Carolina, where she began her modeling career in her early teens. Since then, she's gone on to land numerous spreads in some of the world's biggest fashion magazines and was recently named the face of the new Vince Camuto campaign.

Jasmine is joined in this year's rookie class by fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Tara Lynn, Haley Kalil, Halima Aden, Olivia Brower, Kelsey Merritt and Winnie Harlow.

"I’m so excited to be part of the Sports Illustrated family!", Jasmine said back in November, when she learned she would be shooting a spread in Costa Rica for the 2019 issue. "I love that they celebrate all types of women with different body types from different backgrounds. I can’t wait to be along side such icons as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk, Chrissy Teigen, and Ashley Graham, just to name a few."

Previous Rookie of the Year winners include SI Swimsuit legends Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), Barbara Palvin (2016), Bianca Balti (2017), and Alexis Ren (2018).

See all of Jasmine's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

