Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Struggling to style your hair into beautiful beach waves? The Beachwaver curling iron is here to help!

This automatic roatating wand curls hair, creating SI Swimsuit-worthy waves. Faster, easier and just better than the average traditional hot tool, the Beachwaver also features a digital temperature gauge so you can control the heat for your particular hair type.

Seems complicated? We promise it's not! The Beachwaver's home button allows users to reset the clamp at the start postion for easy styling, while arrow buttons for curl direction and a fast/slow speed switch ensure the tool is foolproof to use.

Courtesy of Beachwaver

The Beachwaver Co. BEACHWAVER S1

Available at beachwaver.com, $129

Going on an international trip and looking for a hot tool so you can get those perfect waves for that once-in-a-lifetime Instagram snap? There's a Beachwaver for that! The brand offers a dual-voltage option that can travel with you anywhere you go!

Courtesy of Beachwaver

The Beachwaver Co. BEACHWAVER S1 Dual Voltage

Available at beachwaver.com, $129