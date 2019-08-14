Ashley Graham Is Pregnant!

The former SI Swimsuit cover model is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin!

By Xandria James
August 14, 2019

SURPRISE! Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are starting a family, and we could not be more ecstatic for these adorable soon-to-be parents!

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to reveal her baby bump to the world! To make things even cuter, she shared the news on the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she captioned the video. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

As if we weren’t already tearing up over here, Justin shared a sweet message to his “forever love” on his own Instagram page. 

And it's safe to say we aren't the only excited ones! The comments flooded in to congratulate the Ashley and Justin. 

“I’m so happy for you guys,” our girl Chanel Iman wrote.

DITTO. 

We can’t wait for this little bundle of joy to arrive!

See all of Ashley's stunning SI Swimsuit 2018 photos here:

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

