Christie Brinkley Joins the Cast of 'Dancing With the Stars' for Season 28

We know who we’ll be rooting for!

By Xandria James
August 21, 2019

Christie Brinkley is ready to bust a move on Dancing With the Stars! That's right, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend has joined the cast for the 28th season of the iconic show. 

The full cast was announced on Good Morning America this Wednesday morning, and we already can’t wait for the competition to get started. Christie will be up against some familiar names, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and former NBA player Lamar Odom. 

Performing in front of a crowd will be nothing new for Christie! The 65-year-old has starred as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago a whopping three times.

When asked if her experience as Roxie would give her a leg up Dancing With the Stars, Christie said she didn’t think so. But we think she’s just being modest!

We know she is going to crush it because, let's face it, whether she’s rocking a bikini or decked out in sequins on the dance floor, our girl Christie always shines!

See all of Christie’s stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Bao Tranchi.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Bao Tranchi.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Bao Tranchi.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
Christie Brinkley was photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Mia Marcelle.
Christie Brinkley & Alexa Ray Joel were photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuits by Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood and BOUND + TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Christie Brinkley & Alexa Ray Joel were photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuits by Sauvage Swimwear by Elizabeth Southwood
Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley Cook were photographed by Emmanuelle Hauguel in Turks & Caicos.
