Christie Brinkley is ready to bust a move on Dancing With the Stars! That's right, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend has joined the cast for the 28th season of the iconic show.

The full cast was announced on Good Morning America this Wednesday morning, and we already can’t wait for the competition to get started. Christie will be up against some familiar names, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and former NBA player Lamar Odom.

Performing in front of a crowd will be nothing new for Christie! The 65-year-old has starred as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago a whopping three times.

When asked if her experience as Roxie would give her a leg up Dancing With the Stars, Christie said she didn’t think so. But we think she’s just being modest!

We know she is going to crush it because, let's face it, whether she’s rocking a bikini or decked out in sequins on the dance floor, our girl Christie always shines!

See all of Christie’s stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2017:

