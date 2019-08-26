Brenna Huckaby is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Brenna Huckaby is having the best year ever! Not only did she marry her longtime boyfriend, Tristan Clegg, in a stunning ceremony at Looking Glass Arch in Utah this summer, but now she’s on her way to becoming a mom of two!

The paralympian took to Instagram to unveil the big news on Monday with the help of her husband and their daughter Lilah. Brace yourself, this video is too cute!

After a few questions from her dad, Lilah reveals that the family is at the doctor’s office to check out the baby that’s in her mom's tummy. The three-year-old even added that her sibling is expected to arrive in January of next year. We can't wait!

It's safe to say that we’re just as excited as little Lilah about this adorable surprise!

Brenna made her SI Swimsuit debut last year, making headlines as the first amputee to appear on the pages of the magazine. She also made her Paralympic Winter Games debut in PyeongChagne in 2018, where she won gold in both snowboardcross and banked slalom.

In May, Brenna opened up about what it's like to train as a mom.

“It gets a little hard, but I feel like training as a mom and having these responsibilities makes me a better athlete,” Brenna told Team USA, adding that she is so happy to be Lilah’s cheerleader in everything that she does.

Congrats to Brenna and Tristan on their growing family!

See all of Brenna's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

