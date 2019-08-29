Secret's Out! We Absolutely Adore Rookie of the Year Jasmine Sanders

Lookie, lookie, it’s one stunning rookie...OF THE YEAR!

By Xandria James
August 29, 2019

If you haven’t already heard the news, we are BIG fans of Jasmine Sanders. Not only is the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year drop dead gorgeous, but she is even more beautiful on the inside! SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day put it best, calling Jasmine “the most warm and authentic human being.” We couldn’t agree more.

To say that Jasmine lights up any room that she is in would be an understatement. And don’t even get us started on the magic that happens when she’s at the beach. Don't believe us? Check out her rookie photoshoot in Costa Rica for yourself.

We could go on and on about why we have major love for this “golden” beauty, but we won’t keep you here all day! Here are just five reasons why we can’t get enough of Jasmine.

1. She looks totally flawless, even while getting hit by a wave.

2. Her bubbly personality is infectious!

3. She has mastered the fierce beach walk.

4. She makes hot pink look even hotter.

5. The camera loves her almost as much as we do!

See all of Jasmine’s SI Swimsuit 2019 photos here:

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by PRIX.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Top by Natalia Fedner.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by PRIX.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Private Party.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Top by Natalia Fedner.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by PRIX.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by INDAH.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Meshki.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by INDAH.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Meshki.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by milkbaby.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by INDAH.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by milkbaby.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Top by Natalia Fedner.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Jasmine Sanders was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by PRIX.</p>

Modal message