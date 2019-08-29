He's Here! Samantha Hoopes Welcomes Her First Child

Samantha Hoopes is officially a mom!

By Xandria James
August 29, 2019

Welcome to the world, baby George! Samantha Hoopes has given birth to her first child with fiancé Salvatore Palella, and we are so excited for these proud parents!

The new dad took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to post the first photo of the adorable family.

“We love you already,” Sal wrote in the caption.

As if we weren't already emotional, Sam’s sweet comment on the post definitely made us reach for the tissue box. 

“Our life has just begun,” she wrote.

These three are almost too cute to handle!

The happy couple first revealed that they were expecting back in April, and we have been anxiously waiting for the arrival of this tiny bundle of joy ever since. Samantha was candid about her experience throughout her pregnancy, often documenting her journey on her Instagram page.

We can already tell just how lucky this baby truly is!

Congrats, Sam and Sal! We can’t wait to meet the little guy.

See all of Samantha’s stunning SI Swimsuit 2019 photos here:

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Lola &amp; Lamar</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Lola &amp; Lamar</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Lola & Lamar

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Rat &amp; Boa</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Rat &amp; Boa</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Are You Am I

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Rat &amp; Boa</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Rat & Boa

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by MESHKI

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Nia Lynn Swim

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia.

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Shop Mēko</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Shop Mēko

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid

<p>Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale</p>

Samantha Hoopes was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale

1 of 40
Samantha Hoopes 2019: Kangaroo Island

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Modal message