Welcome to the world, baby George! Samantha Hoopes has given birth to her first child with fiancé Salvatore Palella, and we are so excited for these proud parents!

The new dad took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to post the first photo of the adorable family.

“We love you already,” Sal wrote in the caption.

As if we weren't already emotional, Sam’s sweet comment on the post definitely made us reach for the tissue box.

“Our life has just begun,” she wrote.

These three are almost too cute to handle!

The happy couple first revealed that they were expecting back in April, and we have been anxiously waiting for the arrival of this tiny bundle of joy ever since. Samantha was candid about her experience throughout her pregnancy, often documenting her journey on her Instagram page.

We can already tell just how lucky this baby truly is!

Congrats, Sam and Sal! We can’t wait to meet the little guy.

