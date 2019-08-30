Kathy Ireland continues to be an inspiration for aspiring business women everywhere. The legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model turned CEO has joined the WNBA players' union's new board of advocates, which will serve to help improve overall player experience.

In addition to Kathy, the board includes prominent figures, such as former NBA players Jerry Stackhouse and Alex English and former Georgia representative Stacey Abrams.

According to the WNBPA’s press release regarding the board, all 14 members will “share their guidance and unique perspectives in support of the WNBPA’s efforts to create meaningful changes in the working conditions of the world-class athletes who play in the WNBA.”

“Thanks to the WNBPA for developing a Board of Advocacy and aligning an inclusive, powerful group of people who support total equality for players,” Kathy tweeted following the announcement, adding that she is honored to be a part of such a great group of individuals.

“Through their professional careers and contributions to their communities, the Board’s members have proven, time and time again, that celebrating, supporting, and investing in women and girls is also an investment in families and communities,” said the union’s First Vice President, Layshia Clarendon. “We know that when we ‘Bet on Women.’ everyone wins.”

We cannot wait to see the amazing work this board does!

