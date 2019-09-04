Winnie Harlow Teams up With Kim Kardashian on New Makeup Collection

Kim Kardashian is a Winnie Harlow fan and has enlisted the help of the Canadian SI Swimsuit model to create her newest beauty collection, 'KKW x Winnie.'

"I'm so excited to announce my new KKW X WINNIE Collection!" Winnie said on Instagram. "Thank you Kim Kardashian for allowing me to be free in my creativity. Thank you for calling me and asking my opinion on everything to do with this collaboration!"

The KKW Beauty collaboration collection will feature a 12-pan eyshadow palette, a highlighter duo and three lip glosses. The line will launch on kkwbeauty.com on Friday, Sept. 13 at 12pm PST.

"Winnie Harlow is someone I admire and respect so much," Kim captioned her Instagram announcement about the collaboration. "She's the definition of a true beauty."

Fans can snag the entire 'KKW x Winnie' collection for $142. But run, don't walk, because thanks to the rapid fan bases of both superstars, these products are bound to sell out in record time!

See all of Winnie's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

