Sailor Brinkley Cook will take her place on Dancing with the Stars.
Sailor Brinkley Cook is the newest member of this season's Dancing with the Stars cast, after replacing her mom Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm during rehearsals ahead of the premiere.
This morning the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend announced the news via Good Morning America and her own Instagram. GMA shared footage of the fall, where Christie appears to trip over her partner's foot during a turn and subsequently fall to the ground.
BBC Studios and ABC told PEOPLE that Christie “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”
“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” the statement said.
Luckily Sailor is available and ready to take on the challenge of competing for the DWTS Mirror Ball!
Sailor Breezes I n to Save the Day! I just broke my arm into a 1000 pieces requiring surgery with a metal plate and screws to hold my arm together..Im so sorry! Only something like that cold stop me from continuing to dance with my wonderful coach...I was having a blast ! It was quite literally a crushing disappointment ,i never ever want to let anyone down, so I looked for a silver lining and i think this one is solid gold! But first Iwould have to convince Sailor to replace me , (Alexa has commitments in NY including her upcoming Cabaret Show l @cafecarlyle ) But my student/ @imgmodels Sailor would have to overcome serious stage fright! Sailor always meets her challenges head on and realized she did not want to be defined by her fears so with just hours to learn my routine she is turning my defeat or should i say two left feat into her own victory of courage! So Ladies and Gents I give you my beautiful Sunflower Sailor Lee. And i think you are all going to have a blast together on this season of @dancingabc ! Sorry for the typos it’s my right arm! And Sailor Thank you for taking a very disappointing turn of events into something very special! you know Showbiz is all about getting a break and I guess you can say Sailor and I both got one on this season of @dancingabc #teamsailaV c”est la vie!
“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Christie said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine...ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”
Sailor has already begun rehearsals and will compete in the same outfit that her mom intended to wear on the show's premiere tonight.
“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” Sailor said. “I think it will change me.
I’m doing this mostly for my mom!” she continued. “I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”
See photos of Christie and Sailor from SI Swimsuit 2017: