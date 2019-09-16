Sailor Brinkley Cook is the newest member of this season's Dancing with the Stars cast, after replacing her mom Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm during rehearsals ahead of the premiere.

This morning the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend announced the news via Good Morning America and her own Instagram. GMA shared footage of the fall, where Christie appears to trip over her partner's foot during a turn and subsequently fall to the ground.

Emmanuelle Hauguel

BBC Studios and ABC told PEOPLE that Christie “suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm.”

“We wish Christie a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her in the audience, whenever possible, proudly supporting Sailor,” the statement said.

Luckily Sailor is available and ready to take on the challenge of competing for the DWTS Mirror Ball!

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Christie said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine...ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Sailor has already begun rehearsals and will compete in the same outfit that her mom intended to wear on the show's premiere tonight.

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” Sailor said. “I think it will change me.

I’m doing this mostly for my mom!” she continued. “I just want to make her happy and make her proud. She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

See photos of Christie and Sailor from SI Swimsuit 2017:

