These GIFs Will Take Your Love for Haley Kalil to the Next Level

From her killer good looks to her goofy personality, there's so much to love about this rookie!

By Xandria James
September 20, 2019

We know what you're thinking–is it even possible to adore Haley Kalil any more than you already do?! But trust us, when it comes to having love for this red-headed beauty, the limit definitely does not exist.

Haley first swept us off of our feet when she submitted a video for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever open casting call...and the rest was history! After a magical photoshoot in Belize, the stunner from Minnesota earned herself a spot as a SI Swimsuit 2019 rookie. Now that's what we call a dream come true!

And Haley definitely didn’t disappoint when it came to her photos this year. It's safe to say that she brought the heat to all the way to Kenya! So without further ado, here are just a few reasons why we're lucky to have this self-proclaimed “nerd” turned model as a part of the SI Swimsuit family!

1. Her gorgeous freckles are out of this world.

2. She's not afraid to rock an unconventional swimsuit...

3. ...OR TWO!

4. Her smile is totally magnetic!

5. She was obviously born to be in front of the camera!

See all of Haley's SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by HAY HAY COUTURE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Anaïs.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Private Party.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by BFYNE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by DEVIANT LE VIE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Anaïs.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by HAY HAY COUTURE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Melissa Odabash.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Anaïs.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by BFYNE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Melissa Odabash.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by DEVIANT LE VIE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by BFYNE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by IZTALI.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolores Cortes.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by IZTALI.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by IZTALI.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Anaïs.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by HAY HAY COUTURE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Dolcessa.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by DEVIANT LE VIE.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.</p>

<p>Haley Kalil was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear.</p>

Haley Kalil 2019: Kenya

