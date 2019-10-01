We’re in Awe of This Video of Ashley Graham Crushing Her Workout While Pregnant

This is the ultimate workout inspiration. 

By Xandria James
October 01, 2019

Ashley Graham is truly a superwoman! Back in August, the model surprised us all by announcing that she is expecting her first child with her husband Justin Ervin. Now she’s here to prove that she hasn’t let pregnancy slow down her fitness game!

The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Monday night to post a pretty epic video of her absolutely dominating her workout–baby bump and all! 

“It's a lifestyle,” Ashley wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram

it’s a lifestyle 💪🏽

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Well, if that isn’t some serious workout motivation, we don’t know what is!

We weren’t the only ones impressed by Ashley’s killer strength! Fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock and former World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn headed to the comments to cheer on the soon-to-be mom. 

According to what Ashley said in the video, she is “breeding an athlete.” By the looks of how hard she goes in the gym, we seriously don’t doubt it!

See all of Ashley’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Indah Clothing.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Salty Mermaid.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Sports Illustrated Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by IZTALI SWIM.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by INC Swim.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by PEIXOTO.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Top by Honey Punch. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.

Ashley Graham in Nevis photographed by Josie Clough.

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by TAVIK.

1 of 37
Ashley Graham 2018: Nevis

Advertisement

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Modal message