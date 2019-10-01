Ashley Graham is truly a superwoman! Back in August, the model surprised us all by announcing that she is expecting her first child with her husband Justin Ervin. Now she’s here to prove that she hasn’t let pregnancy slow down her fitness game!

The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Monday night to post a pretty epic video of her absolutely dominating her workout–baby bump and all!

“It's a lifestyle,” Ashley wrote as the caption.

Well, if that isn’t some serious workout motivation, we don’t know what is!

We weren’t the only ones impressed by Ashley’s killer strength! Fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock and former World Cup skier Lindsey Vonn headed to the comments to cheer on the soon-to-be mom.

According to what Ashley said in the video, she is “breeding an athlete.” By the looks of how hard she goes in the gym, we seriously don’t doubt it!

See all of Ashley’s gorgeous SI Swimsuit 2018 photos:

