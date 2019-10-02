It's that time of year again! As we get ready to travel around the world to create the next issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we're inviting you to come along. We'll be revealing the identities of this year's models in real time, and you can follow along via the SI Swimsuit Instagram account.

So without further ado, we're excited to announce Vita Sidorkina's return as a 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model!

We first welcomed Vita into the SI Swimsuit family back in 2017, and let’s just say that her rookie debut in Curacao was nothing short of stunning! As if she hadn’t already blown us away, Vita returned for SI Swimsuit 2018, gracing the beaches of Nevis with her gorgeous, golden glow.

After giving birth to a beautiful baby girl in November of last year, Vita took a break from the modeling world for some much-needed mommy time! Seven months after welcoming her daughter into the world, Vita made a splash on the SI Swimsuit runway during swim week in Miami, and we just knew we had to have her back in the magazine!

We are beyond excited to be shooting with Vita in the breathtaking state of Wyoming for her epic return–something tells us it’s going to be her best year yet.

Be sure to check out our Instagram to see all of the behind-the-scenes action. You’re not going to want to miss the making of SI Swimsuit 2020!

See all of Vita's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

