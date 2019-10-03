MODEL REVEAL: Danielle Herrington Returns for Her Fourth Year With SI Swimsuit

Four years with Danielle Herrington? Lucky us!

By Xandria James
October 03, 2019

Big news! Our gorgeous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 cover model is back for a fourth year with the magazine! From her rookie photoshoot in Fiji, to seeing the one and only Tyra Banks unveil her cover the following year, watching Danielle Herrington blossom has been a pleasure to say the least.

It’s safe to say that her life changed overnight! If you haven’t gotten the chance to watch the video piece that follows Danielle as she experiences her dreams becoming a reality, you’re seriously missing out. 

One thing is for sure, this cutie from Compton just keeps getting better! Her photos for the 2019 issue, shot by James Macari in Costa Rica, were nothing short of epic. And we just know there’s more magic where that came from!

This year, our girl Danielle will be shooting in the mountainous state of Wyoming with photographer Ruven Afanador. In case it wasn’t already obvious, we’re having trouble containing our excitement about it. 

Since the SI Swimsuit launch in May, this brown-eyed beauty has been keeping busy and has looked stunning while doing it! Just last month, she wowed on the red carpet at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party, strutted her stuff down the runway for LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show, and attended Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball, which helps raise funds for underserved communities. 

We can hardly keep up with this babe! But YOU can keep up with all of the behind-the-scenes action from her photoshoot this year by following along on our Instagram page. You definitely don’t want to miss a thing!

See all of Danielle’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Peixoto.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Peixoto.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by INDAH.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by INDAH.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by NIKE.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by NIKE.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Revel Rey.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Revel Rey.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Revel Rey.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Revel Rey.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by beijobaby.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Isabella Rose.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Isabella Rose.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Charmosa Swimwear.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Skimpy Swimwear LA.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Skimpy Swimwear LA.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Voda and Yandy.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Skimpy Swimwear LA.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Skimpy Swimwear LA.

<p>Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.</p>

Danielle Herrington was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Nike.

1 of 41
Danielle Herrington 2019: Costa Rica

Advertisement

 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Modal message