Big news! Our gorgeous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 cover model is back for a fourth year with the magazine! From her rookie photoshoot in Fiji, to seeing the one and only Tyra Banks unveil her cover the following year, watching Danielle Herrington blossom has been a pleasure to say the least.

It’s safe to say that her life changed overnight! If you haven’t gotten the chance to watch the video piece that follows Danielle as she experiences her dreams becoming a reality, you’re seriously missing out.

One thing is for sure, this cutie from Compton just keeps getting better! Her photos for the 2019 issue, shot by James Macari in Costa Rica, were nothing short of epic. And we just know there’s more magic where that came from!

This year, our girl Danielle will be shooting in the mountainous state of Wyoming with photographer Ruven Afanador. In case it wasn’t already obvious, we’re having trouble containing our excitement about it.

Since the SI Swimsuit launch in May, this brown-eyed beauty has been keeping busy and has looked stunning while doing it! Just last month, she wowed on the red carpet at the Harper's Bazaar Icons Party, strutted her stuff down the runway for LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show, and attended Rihanna’s fifth annual Diamond Ball, which helps raise funds for underserved communities.

We can hardly keep up with this babe! But YOU can keep up with all of the behind-the-scenes action from her photoshoot this year by following along on our Instagram page. You definitely don’t want to miss a thing!

See all of Danielle’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

