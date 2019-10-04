You've already learned the identities of a few of the women who will be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020, and up next, we have a very familiar face. That’s right, the beautiful Emily DiDonato is back for next year’s issue of the magazine! Something tells us you missed her just as much as we did.

Emily and SI Swimsuit go way back to 2013, when the blue-eyed beauty made her rookie debut on the desert sands of Namibia. From there, we traveled all over the world with this gorgeous gal, from Switzerland, to Hawaii, to Turks and Caicos. One thing’s for sure, Emily’s photos were magical no matter where we went!

And lucky for us, she’ll be creating that magic in front of our cameras once again for the first time since 2016! We couldn’t think of a more perfect place for Emily’s epic return than the wonderful state of Wyoming. With the help of photographer Ruven Afanador, the results are bound to be stunning!

Since we last saw Emily, she’s definitely been keeping busy. You may have seen her sultry gaze in her campaigns with Maybelline, or might have recently seen her work the runway for French lingerie brand Etam during Paris Fashion Week. Just last month, she even landed the cover of Vogue Greece!

Outside of her modeling career, Emily has developed a passion for creating YouTube videos about everything from her skincare routine to what it’s like behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week. She even recently used her YouTube platform to discuss her journey to body positivity and confidence, noting that SI Swimsuit helped her see her body in a different light.

We have absolutely loved having Emily as a part of the SI Swimsuit family from the very beginning, and couldn’t be more excited to see her in the 2020 issue. Mark our words, these will be her best photos yet!

See all of Emily’s breathtaking SI Swimsuit 2016 photos:

