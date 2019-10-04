MODEL REVEAL: Emily DiDonato Returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Surprise! Our girl Emily DiDonato is back!

By Xandria James
October 04, 2019

You've already learned the identities of a few of the women who will be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020, and up next, we have a very familiar face. That’s right, the beautiful Emily DiDonato is back for next year’s issue of the magazine! Something tells us you missed her just as much as we did.

Emily and SI Swimsuit go way back to 2013, when the blue-eyed beauty made her rookie debut on the desert sands of Namibia. From there, we traveled all over the world with this gorgeous gal, from Switzerland, to Hawaii, to Turks and Caicos. One thing’s for sure, Emily’s photos were magical no matter where we went!

And lucky for us, she’ll be creating that magic in front of our cameras once again for the first time since 2016! We couldn’t think of a more perfect place for Emily’s epic return than the wonderful state of Wyoming. With the help of photographer Ruven Afanador, the results are bound to be stunning!

Since we last saw Emily, she’s definitely been keeping busy. You may have seen her sultry gaze in her campaigns with Maybelline, or might have recently seen her work the runway for French lingerie brand Etam during Paris Fashion Week. Just last month, she even landed the cover of Vogue Greece!

Outside of her modeling career, Emily has developed a passion for creating YouTube videos about everything from her skincare routine to what it’s like behind-the-scenes at New York Fashion Week. She even recently used her YouTube platform to discuss her journey to body positivity and confidence, noting that SI Swimsuit helped her see her body in a different light. 

We have absolutely loved having Emily as a part of the SI Swimsuit family from the very beginning, and couldn’t be more excited to see her in the 2020 issue. Mark our words, these will be her best photos yet!

Don’t forget to follow SI Swimsuit on Instagram to get an exclusive look at Emily’s return!

See all of Emily’s breathtaking SI Swimsuit 2016 photos:

Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Missoni.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Basta Surf & KASS SWIMWEAR.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Basta Surf & KASS SWIMWEAR.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuits by TeenyB Bikini Couture and Ola Vida.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuits by TeenyB Bikini Couture and Ola Vida.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Soriya Swim.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Lost Art By Jordan Betten.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Dolcessa Swimwear.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Eres.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Velvet Sphynx.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by BOUND+TIDE by Mitchell Kass.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FANNIE SCHIAVONI. Swimsuit by Missoni.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Top by FRAME Denim. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Kovey.
James Macari
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
Emily DiDonato was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Salinas.
James Macari
1 of 39
Emily DiDonato 2016: Turks & Caicos

Advertisement

 

You May Like

More Swim Daily

Modal message