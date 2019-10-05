Drumroll, please! Our second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 rookie is...the beautiful Kim Riekenberg!

If this German stunner had a uniform, it would definitely be a bikini. Her picture-perfect Instagram page features gorgeous photo after photo of Kim rocking our favorite kind of attire. She’s definitely a girl after our own hearts!

Now living in New York City, the blonde beauty has been modeling full-time for seven and a half years. Over the course of her career, she has landed on the covers of magazines, such as Elle Argentina and Italy’s Amica Magazine. But when asked about the defining moment of her modeling journey, Kim says it’s definitely going to be shooting for SI Swimsuit!

“When you start modeling, you begin to dream, then you set your goals and then you do everything to turn them into reality,” Kim told SI Swimsuit when asked about how she stays motivated to keep working hard.

We are so excited to see one of her dreams come true right before our eyes! For her introduction to the SI Swimsuit family, this gorgeous rookie will be bringing even more natural beauty to the majestic state of Wyoming, with the help of photographer Ruven Afanador.

As a first-time visitor to the state, Kim told SI Swimsuit that she is “so excited” to experience all that Wyoming has to offer!

Wish you could be there? We've got the next best thing. Follow along on our Instagram page to see all of the behind-the-scenes rookie magic!

