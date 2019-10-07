We just can't get enough of Wisconsin beauty Myla Dalbesio, and that's why she's back for another year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

This stunner first joined the SI Swimsuit family back in 2017, and it was clear from the very beginning why she was a perfect addition to the magazine. From her outspoken confidence, to her ability to create magic in front of the camera, we fell totally head over heels for this brunette babe. Seriously, what’s not to love?!

Last year, Myla shot for SI Swimsuit 2019 on Kangaroo Island with photographer Josie Clough. Myla penned an essay about her experience working with a female photographer, reflecting on the fact that over the span of her 13-year career, there haven't been nearly enough women behind the camera.

"Women are consuming the images, women are buying the products, and yet we are living in a world shaped by the male gaze," Myla wrote. "When I am shooting something risky or daring with the female photographers that I know, I don’t have to worry about being represented in a way I don’t like or don’t want. I have the space to try things and challenge myself in ways that I haven’t before."

We can always count on Myla to speak up about important issues in the modeling world, which is why we’re so lucky to have this proud feminist returning to shoot in Wyoming with photographer Ruven Afanador for the 2020 issue. Something tells us that this beautiful state and our girl Myla will be a breathtaking combination!

See all of Myla's stunning photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

