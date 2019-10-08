Lookie, lookie, it’s the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie! Say hello to the gorgeous Marquita Pring!

The upstate New York native first entered the the modeling world at the age of 15, and she’s been setting big goals for herself ever since. In 2011, she achieved one of her dreams when she appeared in a spread for Vogue Italia alongside Candice Huffine and fellow SI Swimsuit models Robyn Lawley and Tara Lynn. The stunning shoot marked a significant moment for curvy women in the modeling industry and was an experience Marquita says she will “never forget.”

Since then, Marquita has continued to help break down barriers for models of all shapes, colors, and sizes. Along with Ashley Graham, Danielle Redman, Inga Eiriksdottir, and Julie Henderson, Marquita co-founded ALDA, a coalition of models coming together to “empower women and change people’s perception of beauty.”

“We’ve made quite a mark on the industry and it was an amazing learning experience,” Marquita told SI Swimsuit. “Together we really accomplished a lot. I’m very proud of that project.”

Now that’s what we call girl power!

Most recently, Marquita rocked the runways at both New York and Paris Fashion Week. Whether this mega-beauty was strutting her stuff during the Christian Siriano show or serving us some serious sex appeal while walking for French lingerie brand Etam, it’s safe to say that our girl Marquita absolutely killed it.

It’s definitely not hard to see why we are SO excited to welcome Marquita to the SI Swimsuit family. For her rookie photoshoot, this brown-eyed babe will be the final model to shoot with photographer Ruven Afanador in the beautiful state of Wyoming.

We know what you’re thinking, waiting to see all of the breathtaking images from Marquita’s SI Swimsuit debut is going to be tough, but you can get a sneak peak over on our Instagram page. One thing is for sure, you definitely don’t want to miss out on any of this rookie magic!

See some of Marquita’s best Instagram photos:

