It should come as no surprise that curve model and lingerie designer Ashley Graham knows the secret to finding the right bra. And now, in a new Instagram post, the mom-to-be is sharing one of her favorite tips for fans with bigger busts.

Alongside a pre-pregnancy photo of herself in a black, matching intimates set, the 31-year-old captioned the post with a trick for finding the perfect strapless bra fit.

"PRO TIP: The trick to a strapless bra if you’re over a DD cup is keeping your cup size the same but going down a size in the band (RN I’m a 38DDD so I wear a 36DDD for my strapless bras to keep the girls up)," she shared.

Fans were quick to thank Ashley for her advice, with some famous friends like fellow SI Swimsuit babe Lindsey Vonn even asking for advice for those with smaller busts.

2019 has been a milestone year for the model, who announced in August that she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin. Since then, Ashley has been on a mission to share her pregnancy journey — growing strech marks and all — with her followers.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body every day," she wrote under a video of her changing figure. "It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community."

