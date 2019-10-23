It's official — Alex Morgan is going to be one badass mom!

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model and USWNT superstar announced her pregnancy on social media this afternoon. Alex is expecting her first child with husband Servando Carrasco, who is a midfielder for the LA Galaxy.

"We are already in love and we haven't even met her yet," Alex captioned a series of adorable photos to announce the big news. "Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon."

Alex was one of four USWNT players to be featured in the 2019 issue. In fact, Alex herself hand selected her co-captain Megan Rapione, Crystal Dunn, and Abby Dahlkemper to help her represent this incredibly talented and fierce team in the magazine.

Ben Watts

“Although she is a team player in every sense of the word, Alex Morgan is so much more than just an elite athlete,” said SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day. “From winning a World Cup, to fighting for fair and equal compensation for women, along with the rest of the US Women’s soccer team, she represents all that is confident, strong and beautiful.”

We are so excited for our cover model and her beautiful family! Congrats, momma!

See all of Alex' gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

