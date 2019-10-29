Brooks Nader is headed to Bali for her rookie SI Swimsuit photo shoot!

You already know her and love her, now get ready for Brooks Nader’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 rookie shoot!

The Baton Rouge beauty first caught our eyes when she attended SI Swimsuit’s first-ever, in-person open casting call in Miami in 2018. She quickly stole our hearts, earning herself a spot in the final six out of over 10,000 Instagram and in-person applicants. After her #SISwimSearch photoshoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Paradise Island, The Bahamas, it was clear we had a star on our hands!

It’s not hard to see why our girl Brooks was crowned as the 2019 model search winner. She is as personable as she is stunning, and we are SO lucky to have her as an official member of the SI Swimsuit family.

“Being in SI Swimsuit was always a dream of mine. It wasn’t until this year when I got to work with the amazing edit team, crew, photographers, and event staff that I realized that it’s the people behind-the-scenes that make this brand so special,” Brooks wrote on Instagram after learning what she called the “best news” of her life.

The love is definitely mutual!

So where is this gorgeous gal headed for her rookie spread? Brooks will be shooting in breathtaking BALI, where she will once again be photographed by the one and only Yu Tsai. We cannot wait to see Brooks back in front of the camera, and we know you can’t either! Be sure to follow along on Instagram so you don’t miss a thing as Brooks travels around the world to continue making her dreams come true!

See all of Brooks’ beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

