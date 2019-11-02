Everyone’s favorite Rhode Island beauty is back for a third year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!

From actress, to musician, to world-class pageant queen, our girl Olivia Culpo is a woman of many talents. But we have to say that our favorite skill of Olivia’s is her ability to shine in front of the camera, which is why we are beyond excited to see her in the 2020 issue!

Olivia’s SI Swimsuit journey first began back in 2018 when she stripped down for her “In Her Own Words” rookie shoot. The photo series featured various SI Swimsuit models coming together to share their truths and celebrate more than just their physical appearances by writing words of their own choice across their bodies. For Olivia’s photoshoot, she chose words such as “love transforms” and “imperfect” to define who she is.

After that stunning and powerful debut, Olivia traded in her bare skin for a bikini for her second year with the magazine. This brunette babe certainly brought her A-game to Kangaroo Island, South Australia, to shoot with photographer Josie Clough and we’ve got the gorgeous photos to prove it.

Not only did she conquer some cold temperatures to nail her shots, she also faced her fears and posed with a 12-foot python. There’s seriously nothing this girl can’t do!

This year, Olivia will be headed to Bali to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai. We can only imagine the beautiful photos these two are going to create together! Want to be the first to catch a glimpse of the magic? Be sure to follow along on Instagram so you don’t miss out!

See all of Olivia’s breathtaking SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

