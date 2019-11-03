The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Rookie of the Year is back for her second photoshoot with the magazine, and let’s just say we are beyond thrilled about it!

Whether you know her as Jasmine Sanders or “Golden Barbie,” we have a feeling that this blonde beauty has already captured your heart because she has definitely stolen ours!

We’ve had a soft spot for Jasmine ever since we saw the adorable and emotional moment she found out that she was going to be an SI Swimsuit rookie. From there, she completely blew us away with her stunning photos from her shoot in Costa Rica with photographer James Macari. But what really earned Jasmine the Rookie of the Year crown is that she is just as gorgeous on the inside as she is on the outside.

"The thing about Jasmine is that there is an instant connection to her when you meet her," said SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day. "Regardless of if it is in person or at an event or across all of the SI Swimsuits platforms, you are immediately drawn to her. She is the most warm and authentic human being.”

We couldn’t think of a more accurate way to describe Jasmine!

So, what has our girl been up to lately? The better question is what hasn’t she been up to! Back in August she was named as the face of Vince Camuto’s new fragrance and landed on the covers of Legend Magazine and Hello! Magazine’s monthly fashion issue. Most recently, this jet-setter has been everywhere from New York, to Paris, to Milan. She even made her way to Monte Carlo to attend the third-annual Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, which helps bring awareness to the effects of climate change.

Next up on Jasmine’s travel itinerary: the beautiful location of Bali to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit 2020! We’re already dreaming of all the breathtaking photos.

Be sure to follow along on Instagram to get a behind-the-scenes look at year two with Jasmine!

See all of Jasmine’s SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

