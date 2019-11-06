Hunter McGrady is back, baby! That's right, the blonde beauty will be gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020!

We first got to know Hunter back when she posed wearing nothing but body paint as a finalist in our 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search competition. Fans voted for Anne de Paula to be named the winner, but Hunter looked like such a work of art in her photos that we just had to make her an official member of the family! For her rookie year, she looked breathtaking in our “In Her Own Words” special project, a powerful photo series for which SI Swimsuit models chose words to be painted on their bodies that reflected their own personal truths.

Last year, we finally got a chance to see Hunter rock some swimsuits in Costa Rica for her third photoshoot with the magazine. Not only did photographer James Macari capture some stunning images of the California cutie, but we has such a blast exploring the vibrant location with her.

Aside from her gorgeous good looks and warm personality, one of the things we love most about our girl Hunter is her passion for speaking up about body diversity and inclusivity in the modeling world and beyond. For the launch of SI Swimsuit 2019, Hunter penned a column about the importance of diversity within the media.

“It takes one person, one publication or one label to make that leap into being inclusive and diverse and to speak out on behalf of those who are not able to,” Hunter wrote, adding that “exposure to diversity is the catalyst that will ignite tolerance, acceptance and understanding.”

From launching BabeBody, an Instagram page dedicated to eliminating the intimidation factor from fitness for women of all shapes and sizes, to turning down over 30 New York Fashion Week jobs because she was tired of being the “token plus girl” at events, Hunter is a constant advocate for breaking down beauty standards.

We are so lucky to have such a fierce woman back for another year with SI Swimsuit! For her 2020 photoshoot, Hunter will be headed to Bali to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, and we are already so excited to see the magic these two are going to create together.

Want a sneak peek at Hunter’s fourth photoshoot? Make sure to follow along on Instagram to check out all of the behind-the-scenes action!

See all of Hunter’s beautiful SI Swimsuit 2019 photos:

