Ever wondered what it would be like to have some serious girl talk with mega babe Ashley Graham? Now you can make that a reality!

The model and mom-to-be took to social media earlier today to share her phone number with fans. And here's the thing — it wasn't a mistake!

"Hey guys, so I've been really busy lately and I've been trying to keep you updated on literally everything that's been going on between 'Fearless,' 'Pretty Big Deal,' 'Thank Bod' and all things babe bump," she said in the video posted to Instagram. "But I just realized that my life is about to be turned upside down and I'm going to have a whole new schedule.

"I'm going to have a whole new life and I want to stay connected with all of you," she continued. "So I thought, BOOM, I'm going to give you guys my new cell phone number and that way we can chit chat whenever about whatever... It's really going to be me."

Don't believe that Ashley will text you back? Check out the star's Instagram story to see screenshots of text conversations she's already having with other fans just like you!

So what are you waiting for? Add a dream contact to your cell phone TODAY:

ASHLEY GRAHAM: 917-708-8350

See all of Ashey's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2018:

