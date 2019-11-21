It's official—Brooks Nader is a music video girl. And trust us, it's as hot/sexy/jaw-dropping as you would've imagined.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie stars alongside pop star Jordan McGraw in a steamy new music video for the singer's hit, "We Should Still Be Friends." The video was directed by SI Swimsuit photographer Yu Tsai and showcases the contrasting coping mechanisms of two former lovers.

"Shooting a music video was always on my 'career goals' list," Brooks told SI Swimsuit. "So when one of my favorite photographers and friend Yu Tsai called me about starring in the Jordan Mcgraw music video, I knew it was so meant to be. I definitely had to step outside my comfort zone and go into acting mode a bit, which was totally different than shooting Sports Illustrated with YuTsai.

"But it was one of my favorite experiences, and I’m so proud of the finished product," she continued. "It was also a pinch me moment because Jordan is opening on The Jonas Brothers tour and I probably went to like seven Jonas Brothers concerts as a teenager!"

You may recognize Jordan as the 33-year-old son of American psychologist and TV personality, Dr. Phil McGraw. Jordan has opened for The Jonas Brothers and previously released the song, “FLEXIBLE”, which was remixed by T-Pain.

Meanwhile, Brooks is the 2019 SI Swimsuit model search winner who just recently shot in Bali for her rookie spread.

“Being in SI Swimsuit was always a dream of mine. It wasn’t until this year when I got to work with the amazing edit team, crew, photographers, and event staff that I realized that it’s the people behind-the-scenes that make this brand so special,” Brooks wrote on Instagram after learning what she called the “best news” of her life.

