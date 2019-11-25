Here at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, we're in the business of making your dreams come true. That's why our girl Olivia Brower is back for her second SI Swimsuit shoot. You're welcome, world!

Olivia will be shooting on Scrub Island with photographer Josie Clough. This isn't the first time the duo has worked together, though. In the past, Olivia has modeled for Josie’s swimwear and lifestyle brand It’s Now Cool, so something tells us this reunion is going to pretty magical!

“I am filled with gratitude to be in this issue,” Olivia said after learning the she would be joining the SI Swimsuit family last year. “We all set intentions for ourselves in our careers and Sports Illustrated has been one of mine. It feels surreal to watch my dreams manifest into reality. I hope that I may be an inspiration to all women and instill in them that whatever their path and goals may be, they can achieve anything they truly desire.”

It's been a busy year since Olivia last shot for SI Swimsuit 2019. The blonde bombshell has shot campaigns for Freya Lingerie, a centerfold for Sneeze Magazine, and a special project for Garage Clothing—just to name a few jobs.

We can't wait to see Olivia on set again for SI Swimsuit 2020, and we know you can't either! Be sure to follow along on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to see all the action from Olivia's shoot!

See all of Olivia's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2019:

