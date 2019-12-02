Nina Agdal Is Getting in the Christmas Spirit with a Sexy Reindeer Costume

Name a better way to ring in the holiday season. We'll wait. 

By Kelsey Hendrix
December 02, 2019

It's the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to our girl Nina Agdal

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is getting in the holiday spirit with the help of a plush reindeer costume. And trust us when we say, it's the sexiest Christmas video you've ever laid your eyes on. 

Wearing nothing but a lace lingerie set and a cartoon reindeer head, Nina dances and praces to the iconic Christmas song, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." She even sends a Christmas ornament flying off her tree as she spins around to the delight of fans around the world. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Him: What are you doing? Me: *Christmas tree emoji and reindeer emoji*," Nina captioned the hilarious video. 

Fans chimed in to show their support and admiration for the...unique holiday moment. 

"Can I hire you for my Christmas party?", one fan asked. 

"Wow the reindeer in Denmark are not what I expected," another fan wrote. 

If this doesn't get you feeling festive and ready to celebrate the holidays, we don't know what will. Thanks for spreading your Christmas cheer, Nina! 

See some of Nina's hottest moments with SI Swimsuit:

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Tori Praver Swimwear.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Maui Girl by Debbie Wilson.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Martha Rey for The La Boheme.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Cosabella.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by San Lorenzo.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Utah.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
James Macari/SI
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in the Cook Islands. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
James Macari/SI
