It's the most wonderful time of the year, thanks to our girl Nina Agdal!

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is getting in the holiday spirit with the help of a plush reindeer costume. And trust us when we say, it's the sexiest Christmas video you've ever laid your eyes on.

Wearing nothing but a lace lingerie set and a cartoon reindeer head, Nina dances and praces to the iconic Christmas song, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." She even sends a Christmas ornament flying off her tree as she spins around to the delight of fans around the world.

"Him: What are you doing? Me: *Christmas tree emoji and reindeer emoji*," Nina captioned the hilarious video.

Fans chimed in to show their support and admiration for the...unique holiday moment.

"Can I hire you for my Christmas party?", one fan asked.

"Wow the reindeer in Denmark are not what I expected," another fan wrote.

If this doesn't get you feeling festive and ready to celebrate the holidays, we don't know what will. Thanks for spreading your Christmas cheer, Nina!

See some of Nina's hottest moments with SI Swimsuit:

