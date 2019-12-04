In the second season of her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast, Ashley Graham is yet again keeping it SUPER real. This week, the 32-year-old model and mom-to-be sat down with fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to talk all things motherhood and what it takes to be a successful businesswoman.

During the interview, Rosie revealed she gained 55 lbs. during her pregnancy with her son, Jack, and had to learn how to accept the changes her body went through during pregnancy.

"By the end, I just felt really empowered in my body, but it took a minute to get there," she shared with the podcast host.

Meanwhile, Ashley explained that she's struggled with a "rollercoaster of emotions" as she watches her body change during her first pregnancy.

"I have had really terrible days, I've had really good days," Ashley admitted. "I mean everybody can tell you how cute your bump is, but when your body is changing so rapidly it's like, you kind of have to succumb to it."

Throughout her pregnancy, Ashley has taken to social media to share her journey with fans, documenting her new stretch marks and growing stomach.

"Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday," she captioned a video of her bump. "It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community."

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model announced her pregnancy on social media back in August. She is expecting her first child with husabdn Justin Ervin.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," she gushed in the caption alongside the adorable post. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!"

