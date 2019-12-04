The SI Swimsuit 2020 rookie class just keeps getting better and better! Next to join the ranks is the one and only Lorena Duran.

The gorgeous brunette joins fellow rookies Brooks Nader, Kim Riekenberg, Marquita Pring and JooJoo Hwang in the upcoming issue.

Lorena is perhaps best known as the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria's Secret campaign. It was announced that the Spanish beauty would shoot for the lingerie retailer after the company saw intense criticism for lack of inclusivity and diversity. Lorena shared some BTS moments from her work with VS in a highlight on her Instagram page.

Over the past year, Lorena has worked with brands like Intimissimi Official and Abercrombie, as well as taken some personal time to soak up the sun in her hometown of Seville and hit the slopes in Sierra Nevada.

Don't miss a minute of the action as Lorena shoots her rookie SI Swimsuit spread on Scrub Island with photographer Josie Clough. Be sure to follow along on our Instagram page to see all of the BTS moments!