In case you're not one of her six million+ followers, allow us to introduce you to the newest member of the SI Swimsuit 2020 rookie class — Josephine Skriver!

The Danish beauty was born in Copenhagen, Denmark. She was scouted to model as a teenager during a trip to NYC and pursued a career in at home in Denmark before beginning her international work.

Josephine's NYFW debut was in February 2011, when she walked for Calvin Klein and Rag & Bone. She also walked in Milan and Paris that season for designers like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Balenciaga.

Since then, Josephine has modeled in campaigns for Armani, Balmain, Gucci, Max Mara, Tom Ford and more. She's appeared in a variety of editorial spreads in publications like Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Germany, V, Dazed, W Magazine, and Interview, just to name a few. In 2013, Josephine walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and was named an official “Angel” by Victoria’s Secret in 2016.

What we love most though is that Josephine's accolades go far beyond the modeling world. Josephine is well known for being an advocate for global LGBTQ rights. She was raised by a lesbian mother and a gay father, and is outspoken about her upbringing. Since going public about her unique upbringing, Josephine has been involved with organizations like Stonewall Initiative, Family Equality Council and COLAGE, while her story has been documented by Vogue, Huffington Post, i-D, Australia Today, and additional media outlets. Recently, she was a speaker at the Stonewall 50 celebration in New York City, alongside Lady Gaga, Chelsea Clinton, Alicia Keys, and Donatella Versace. Josephine hopes to use her platform to inspire children and all future generations of LGBTQ families.

Talk about a true beauty inside and out!

Fans can catch Josephine at Super Bowl LIV in Miami as she works Radio Row to promote her new status as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie and football fanatic. This event marks the beginning of a series of opportunities Josephine will have to work as a sports correspondent for SI Swimsuit.

The new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model will host a special SiriusXM broadcast from Radio Row with fellow SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock, on Friday, Jan. 31st at 12:00 pm ET. The show will air on Super Bowl LIV Radio (SiriusXM 105) that night at 7:00 pm ET.