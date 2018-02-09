Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018: Aruba, Athletes Edition

The sun shines almost constantly in Aruba, where it seems as if every day it’s comfortably in the 80s. So you’re going to catch some rays. And if you get a few too many, don’t fret—the island is home to the world’s best aloe, which can be found all over the island. That could come in handy if you spend a little too much time on the links.

FORE!



Of course, there’s only one 18-hole golf course on the island. But it’s a beauty. Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, Tierra del Sol features dunes, cacti, stones and beach. It’s like a golfing tour; you’ll feel like you’re playing in Scotland, Arizona and the Caribbean—all in the same round.

19th HOLE

Wiped out after your round? You won’t have to wait long to put your feet up, because Tierra del Sol also is home to 32 condos, villas and houses. (866-978-5158, rooms from $290) The resort's restaurant has some of the island’s best fine dining, with seafood, pasta and steaks. If it all sounds too good, Thursday nights feature an “All U Can Taste” menu that allows you to sample a little bit of everything, tapas-style.

SHOWING THE WAY



If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the scenery, check out the California Lighthouse near the northwestern tip of the island. (You can see the golf course from there, which could come in handy if you really want to find that lost ball.) The lighthouse is named after the S.S. California, which sank nearby in 1891; construction began in 1914, and two years later the 98-foot-high landmark was finished.

ON THE WATER

If eating near the water isn’t quite good enough for you, you’re in luck. Pinchos Grill & Bar not only combines chic and casual, but it’s situated over the water. If it looks like it’s the kind of hip, romantic spot you’d see on The Bachelor, that’s because this hip, romantic spot was featured on The Bachelor.

