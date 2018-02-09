Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018: Belize, Model Search

Ambergris Caye is indisputably one of the most gorgeous islands in the Caribbean. That wasn’t always the case—because it was part of the mainland until 600 A.D., when some enterprising Mayans dug a channel to improve their trade routes. The 25-mile long strip of land off the coast of Belize now offers the epitome of island living.

On the Townlet

Ambergris Caye has one town: San Pedro, on its southern end. But it also has a village—specifically, Mahogany Bay Village (800-416-7339, rooms from $369). Opened two months ago, Mahogany Bay is a community replete with a “townlet” that features restaurants and shops such as Road to Cayo (roadtocayo.com), where artisans create heirloom furniture from hand-selected lumber. The Village also contains the luxurious Mahogany Bay Resort and Beach Club; the private beach can be reached by just a 10-minute boat trip.

Be Their Guest

The centerpiece of Mahogany Bay Village is its 22,000-square foot Great House, which is home to the island’s best fare. At The Verandah, a rotating Caribbean fusion menu features seafood pulled out of the marina that same day.

Perk Up and Wind Down

Rum + Bean touts itself as the perfect way to bookend your day, with good reason. Looking for a boost in the morning? That would be the Bean part of the name. Looking for something to relax with in the evening? That’s where the Rum comes in. From cappuccinos to Cuba libres, this trendy spot has you covered.

Hole-y Moly

Swim with friendly nurse sharks by the resort, or venture farther out into the sea to check out one of the most impressive natural features in the area: the Great Blue Hole, a 407-foot deep sinkhole deemed one of the top scuba diving sites in the world by none other than Jacques Cousteau.