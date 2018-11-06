Emily Ratajkowski's Laundry Day Is Hotter Than Yours

Emily Ratajkowski does her laundry in a very sexy way.

By Tiffany Bey
November 06, 2018

Laundry day just got a little sexier thanks to the ultimate babe, Emily Ratajkowski. In her two recent Instagram posts, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model poses on her sheetless bed in grey sweatpants with a white crop top shirt that shows an insane amount of underboob! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Laundry day

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily captioned the photos with a very simple, "Laundry day." Super casual.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Laundry day

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily is known for not being afraid of showing a little skin here and there to her 20 million Instagram followers, and we're not complaining about it one bit!

Moral of the story is that Emily looks amazing no matter what she's doing. #LaundryGoals!

See all of Emily's photos from SI Swimsuit 2015: 

Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
Yu Tsai
1 of 30
Emily Ratajkowski 2015: Kauai, Hawaii

