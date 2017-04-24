Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Five days after the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and left at least 264 others injured, Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz took the field at Fenway Park to thank the policemen for their service and give a heartfelt speech in an attempt to bring the city together.

“This is our f***ing city,” Ortiz declared to the crowd.

His statement was met with applause.

Ortiz has since retired, but he still made an impact on the city for the 121st Boston Marathon last week. The David Ortiz Children’s Foundation (DOCF), which Ortiz founded in 2006, set a goal of raising $340,000 for pediatric surgeries by running the marathon. Boston-based wearables company WHOOP supported those efforts.

Special edition Ortiz WHOOP Straps—wearables device that help athletes monitor sleep cycles, training regimens and recovery time—were given to the top five fundraisers for Team Papi. The exclusive strap features Ortiz’s No. 34 and his iconic quote. And for every WHOOP Strap 2.0 purchased ordered with the ORTIZ code, the company will donate $100 to DOCF.

According to WHOOP’s Facebook page, the Ortiz straps will be available to the public soon with Ortiz’s number retirement ceremony coming in June.