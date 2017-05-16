NEW YORK – New weekday lineups on ESPN and ESPN2 starting in 2018 led the network's Upfront presentation for media buyers at Minskoff Theatre in New York City on Tuesday. Sports Illustrated media writer Richard Deitsch is attending the presentation and reported that a show featuring Mike Greenberg will air live from New York City at 7 a.m. ET featuring Greenberg and several fulltime co-hosts, plus guests, followed by First Take at 10 a.m. ET. Mike Golic and Trey Wingo will host 6-10 a.m. ESPN Radio show that will simulcast on ESPN2 to start, before switching over to ESPNU permanently.​

The network also announced that Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre will co-host a new hour-long show on ESPN from noon-1 p.m. ET starting Jan. 2, 2018.​

Below are more updates from Deitsch from the ESPN Upfront presentation:

On Tuesday, ESPN also confirmed what SI reported on Sunday: Beth Mowins will be the play-by-play announcer and Rex Ryan will be her game analyst for the ​Monday Night Football game on Sept. 11 between the Chargers and Broncos.

It was also announced that Peyton Manning will serve as the host of the 2017 ESPYS, which wil air live on ABC on Wednesday, July 12.