For the first time, Euroleague Basketball experimented with using in-game tracking technology to gain data from players and referees during the 13 Euroleague Basketball ADIDAS NEXT GENERATION TOURNAMENT finals games in Istanbul, Turkey. The games took place Thursday through Sunday and featured the WIMU PRO from RealTrack Systems.

In order to collect accurate information, players wore small WIMU sensors, enabling the software to record data on all movements a player makes in games and practices. The sensors can track the distance that players run, their average speed, acceleration, number of leaps, heart rate and load. The information collected was for the purpose of helping trainers and coaches to make in-game evaluations and adjustments.

RealTrack Systems, based in Spain, had previously featured the WIMU PRO system in football.