Richard Deitsch
39 minutes ago

Episode 120 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features Kevin Merida, an ESPN senior vice president and the editor-in-chief of The Undefeated. The site, which explores the intersections of race, sports and culture, just celebrated its one year anniversary.

In this podcast, Merida, the former managing editor of The Washington Post, discusses where the site is in relation to where he hopes it will be down the road; what he looks for when he hires staffers; what content has worked for The Undefeated and why; the importance of such a site for young writers of color, particularly at Historic Black Colleges; the impact of Donald Trump’s Presidency on The Undefeated; whether the site will try to amp its breaking news coverage; the amount of traffic the site gets and whether ESPN management has set metric or financial goals; why Jemele Hill and Michael Smith are getting increased attention for the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter; how the Washington Post has handled the 24/7 political news cycle; the pressures political reporters face in 2017; and much more.

 

Podcast breakdown

How Merida motivates journalists who work for him and how he hires – 2:30

The one-year-anniversary of The Undefeated – 7:00

How Donald Trump’s victory has impacted The Undefeated’s content– 13:00

Will the site get more into breaking news? – 18:00

How Michael Jordan ended up writing for The Undefeated – 22:00

The amount of people who read the site – 25:00

ESPN management’s expectations for the site to make money – 28:00

Why there is so much focus on ESPN SportsCenter anchors Jemele Hill and Michael Smith’s show when it comes to their existence and ratings? – 34:00

The importance of The Undefeated for young journalists of color at HBCU’s – 39:00

The success of the Washington Post over the past 24 months – 45:00

The pressure on Washington Post political reporters ­– 48:00

You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.

