This story first appeared on People.com

Erin Andrews will never forgive or forget.

The Fox NFL sportscaster and Dancing with the Stars host shared her feelings with Megyn Kelly during an in-depth interview on NBC’s Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.

In 2008, Michael Barrett, a truck driver, secretly filmed Andrews nude in her Nashville Marriott hotel room and posted the video online. The following year Barrett pleaded guilty to stalking in 2009 and served prison time.

“He said he hoped one day you could forgive him,” Kelly asks Andrews in the short clip. “Have you?”

“No,” Andrews replies, before Kelly asks “Why.”

“Because I have to relieve it all the time. It’s shaped who I am as a person. It messed with my family. It hurt my mom and dad so bad and it still does. And you don’t get any sort of pass for doing that.”

In April 2016, Andrews was awarded $55 million after she sued Barrett as well as the franchise owner and the manager of the hotel company for damages. Barrett was ordered to pay 51 percent of the compensation, or $28 million.

During the trial, Barrett testified that his motivation for filming Andrews was financial, and that he was “not proud” of what he had done.

Andrews testified during the trial.

“All I wanted to do is be respected, be the girl who loves sports, and now I’m the girl with the scandal. It’s embarrassing,” Andrews said.

“It’s on the internet now,” she said. “And I’ve been told it’s going to be on the internet until I die.”

Earlier this year, Andrews revealed she had survived cervical cancer in an interview with Sports Illustrated. She had been diagnosed shortly after she was awarded the settlement. She underwent a successful surgery to remove all traces of the disease.

“When you hear the word cancer, you fear the worst,” her father told Sports Illustrated at the time. “When it’s your child, you think to yourself, you think to God: Take me, not her. She has been through enough. She is just getting her life back.”

Andrews, who kept her cancer a secret from her DWTS costars, didn’t stop doing her job, regardless of her treatment.

Kelly’s interview with Andrews, who is engaged to hockey player Jarret Stoll, will air Sunday, June 11.